Robert HINTON

HINTON, Robert Mason "Bob" 80, of Clearwater, passed away peacefully in his sleep December 9, 2019. He was a proud graduate of Clearwater High School, and the University of South Florida. He was a longtime computer science teacher at St. Petersburg Junior College, and an avid fisherman, bird-watcher, hunter, outdoorsman, and fan of the Gators. Bob was beloved by his many friends and his family, including Chris, Jill, and Jake Hinton; Madison and J.R. Robbins; Chuck, Mary, Alex and Abby Hinton; Alicia, Jared and Savannah Reiss. Only the local fish population will rejoice in his passing; they are now safe. A private ceremony was held Saturday, December 21. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's name to the Audobon Society.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019
