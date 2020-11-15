HOLDAWAY, Robert 86, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Suncoast Hospice facility. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant with 28 years of service. Robert was born in Chattanooga, TN and was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Churchwell Holdaway; parents, Theodore and Sue Holdaway; sister, Catherine Maney; half-brother, Sherman Holdaway; and half-sister, Mattie Brewer. He is survived by son, Robert A. Holdaway of Pinellas Park, FL; daughter, Patricia A. Hampton of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Pamela A. Pruiett of Pinellas Park, FL; granddaughter, Rachel B. Brooks of Newport Beach, CA; sister, Betty Baker of Ringgold, GA; and various nieces and nephews. Robert was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather, and will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Private burial service will be held at a date to be determined in Spring 2021 at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Arrangements will be made by Veterans Funeral Care and condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.VeteransFuneralCare.com