Robert HOLDAWAY
HOLDAWAY, Robert 86, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Suncoast Hospice facility. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant with 28 years of service. Robert was born in Chattanooga, TN and was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Churchwell Holdaway; parents, Theodore and Sue Holdaway; sister, Catherine Maney; half-brother, Sherman Holdaway; and half-sister, Mattie Brewer. He is survived by son, Robert A. Holdaway of Pinellas Park, FL; daughter, Patricia A. Hampton of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Pamela A. Pruiett of Pinellas Park, FL; granddaughter, Rachel B. Brooks of Newport Beach, CA; sister, Betty Baker of Ringgold, GA; and various nieces and nephews. Robert was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather, and will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Private burial service will be held at a date to be determined in Spring 2021 at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Arrangements will be made by Veterans Funeral Care and condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.VeteransFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
