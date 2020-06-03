HUTCHINS, Robert F. 81, of Pinellas Park, FL., passed into the Hands of God on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital following a long illness. Robert was born January 8, 1939 in Fulton, NY, the son of late Margaret and Frank Hutchins. He was active Air Force Reserve and was a Triple A Millwright Mechanic for Alcan Aluminum Corporation. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathleen A. Hutchins (Pullen); daughter, Kathleen; four sons, Robert, Ronald, Michael, Thomas; and five grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday June 5 from 6-8 pm. Taylor Family Funeral Home 5300 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, Florida 33781 (727) 545-9858



