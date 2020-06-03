Robert HUTCHINS
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUTCHINS, Robert F. 81, of Pinellas Park, FL., passed into the Hands of God on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital following a long illness. Robert was born January 8, 1939 in Fulton, NY, the son of late Margaret and Frank Hutchins. He was active Air Force Reserve and was a Triple A Millwright Mechanic for Alcan Aluminum Corporation. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathleen A. Hutchins (Pullen); daughter, Kathleen; four sons, Robert, Ronald, Michael, Thomas; and five grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday June 5 from 6-8 pm. Taylor Family Funeral Home 5300 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park, Florida 33781 (727) 545-9858

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Taylor Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Family Funeral Home
5300 Park Boulevard
Pinellas Park, FL 37781
(727) 545-9858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Taylor Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved