INCERTO, Robert Allen 80, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after succumbing to his injuries from a tragic cycling accident. Robert was born on December 21, 1939 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to Domenic and Fay Incerto. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he was a machinist on the U.S.S. Diamondhead. Once he was home, he got his Bachelor's in Education and Master's in School Counseling from Fitchburg State College. He became an Industrial Arts teacher at Medford Vocational High School, and later an Adjustment counselor for the Medford public school system. Once Robert retired, he moved to Florida and became a successful real estate businessman, who loved to go on cruises with his close friend, Gay, and was proud to be a diamond member. He was passionate about cars, dancing with friends, and most of all, cycling. Robert leaves his two children, Jennifer and David; his four grandchildren, Jack, Lily, Anthony and Giavanna who he was all very proud of; his sister, Sharon Taylor and her husband, Wade Taylor; and his former wife, and close friend Florence Incerto; as well as many cousins. A memorial service will be held in Lexington, Massachusetts, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store