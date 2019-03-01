MYERS, Robert J.
age 85, of Temple Terrace, FL, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019. He was born in York, PA to the late Robert and Clara Myers. He was preceded in death by his two brothers and one sister. He is survived by Jean, his wife, and their daughter, Susan Dahlin; two children, Jim Myers and Diane Hanelt, from a previous marriage; his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bob served in the Navy during the Korean War. He retired from a 30-year sales career with Dodge Manufacturing/Reliance Electric Co. Bob was an avid golfer and member at Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club since 1977. He also enjoyed landscaping. A Memorial service will be held at 11 am, March 2, 2019 in the main Sanctuary at Temple Terrace Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Bob's name to Temple Terrace Community Church at 210 Inverness Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019