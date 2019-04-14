QUICK, Robert J.



72, of Oxford, FL, passed away March 23, 2019. He was born December 27, 1946 to Carl J. and Ruth E. Quick in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After basic education he attended Indiana University, Bloomington campus, he then served in the U.S. Army as a cryptographer with Signal Corps training from 1968 - 1970. Then he attended the University of Pittsburgh Law School, respectively receiving BA and JD degrees. While attending law school he was appointed law clerk to the Allegheny County Solicitor in Pittsburgh. After graduating and admittance to the Pennsylvania bar, in 1973, he remained and became a law clerk to Judge Robert Van der Voort of the Pennsylvania Superior Court, and as an associate in the firm Neely & Stockdale in Pittsburgh. In 1978 he became a member of the law department and assistant secretary at Brockway Glass Co., Brockway, PA. Nine years later he moved to the law department of Sundstrand Corporation, where his responsibilities' were primarily with pension and benefit plans. The corporate offices of Sundstrand in Rockford, IL closed, Bob moved to St. Pete Beach, FL and served two management firms as a benefits consultant. He retired at the end of 2001 and has resided in The Villages since mid 2005. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. George Episcopal Church. 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, FL at 1 pm.