Robert JAGGER

JAGGER, Robert E. 92, was born and raised in Royal Oak, Michigan. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran cross country. He attended Hillsdale College, where he played basketball and baseball. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a captain. Later, he enrolled at Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg and graduated in 1958. While in law school, he met his wife of 60 years, Jo Ann; who survives him along with their two sons, Robert (Kathleen) and Edwin (Melissa); and four grandchildren, Jackie, Paige, Jacob, and Blake. Mr. Jagger practiced law in Pinellas County for over 50 years. He served as the longest standing elected Public Defender in the country. He received numerous national, state, and local awards, including Distinguished Alumni Awards from both Hillsdale and Stetson. He was also an adjunct professor at Stetson for many years, and served several terms on the law school's Board of Overseers, and in 2005 was inducted into the Stetson Law Hall of Fame. No services are presently planned. The family would request that any contribution in his memory be made to the Stetson University College of Law c/o Robert E. Jagger Public Defender Endowed Scholarship. Serenity Gardens, Largo



