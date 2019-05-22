Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John "Bob" BEVILACQUA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEVILACQUA, Robert John "Bob"



82, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Pinellas Park, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. His daughters were by his side. He was born on March 29, 1937 in Far Rockaway, New York to the late James and Elvira Bevilacqua.



In his lifetime Bob worked with his brothers doing construction in Cedarhurst, New York, and as a Service Advisor for Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen in Upstate New York where he was known as "Dr. Bob." After moving to Florida in 1981 he and his wife, Gertie opened a Pawn Shop In Gulfport where they happily served the community for 25 years. Bob loved sports, especially baseball and hockey. His favorite teams were the Rays and Lightning. He spent his free time watching various sports and playing golf with his sons-in-law. Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a friend to everyone. He had a smile that would light up a room. His very favorite pastime was being with his family.



Bob is survived by his daughters, Donna Halle (Valarie), Lynn (Brian) Hedrick; son-in-law, Bob; five grandchildren, Nicole, Stacie, Briana, Alyssa, and Hanna; four great-grandchildren, Alex, Aryanna , Nicolas, and Arkeyel Jr.; sister, Gloria Fearns; and many loving, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. His parents preceded him in death; as well as, his brothers, Ralph, Jimmy, and Alfred; his sisters, Jenny, Gloria, and Marlene; and his one and only beloved wife, Gertie.



A special thank you is extended to the doctors and nurses at Bayfront Suncoast Hospice for their loving care and support. We will forever hold a special place in our hearts for you.



A celebration of his life will be held on (Today) Wednesday, May 22 at 6 pm, in the Feaster Chapel at Bayfront Health, St. Petersburg, 701 6th Street South, St. Petersburg 33701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice.

BEVILACQUA, Robert John "Bob"82, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Pinellas Park, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. His daughters were by his side. He was born on March 29, 1937 in Far Rockaway, New York to the late James and Elvira Bevilacqua.In his lifetime Bob worked with his brothers doing construction in Cedarhurst, New York, and as a Service Advisor for Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen in Upstate New York where he was known as "Dr. Bob." After moving to Florida in 1981 he and his wife, Gertie opened a Pawn Shop In Gulfport where they happily served the community for 25 years. Bob loved sports, especially baseball and hockey. His favorite teams were the Rays and Lightning. He spent his free time watching various sports and playing golf with his sons-in-law. Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and a friend to everyone. He had a smile that would light up a room. His very favorite pastime was being with his family.Bob is survived by his daughters, Donna Halle (Valarie), Lynn (Brian) Hedrick; son-in-law, Bob; five grandchildren, Nicole, Stacie, Briana, Alyssa, and Hanna; four great-grandchildren, Alex, Aryanna , Nicolas, and Arkeyel Jr.; sister, Gloria Fearns; and many loving, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. His parents preceded him in death; as well as, his brothers, Ralph, Jimmy, and Alfred; his sisters, Jenny, Gloria, and Marlene; and his one and only beloved wife, Gertie.A special thank you is extended to the doctors and nurses at Bayfront Suncoast Hospice for their loving care and support. We will forever hold a special place in our hearts for you.A celebration of his life will be held on (Today) Wednesday, May 22 at 6 pm, in the Feaster Chapel at Bayfront Health, St. Petersburg, 701 6th Street South, St. Petersburg 33701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close