CLEES, Robert John Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John "John" CLEES.
"John" 72, of St. Petersburg, Florida was born in Thomasville, Georgia February 13, 1947. He graduated from Alamogordo High School in New Mexico and attended the University of Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree and did post-graduate studies in acoustics. While at university, John interned with Harvard Jolly Architecture in St. Petersburg and upon graduation, joined the firm and had a long career in building design, becoming a highly-regarded expert on healthcare projects. John rose to Executive Vice President and was chosen to lead the firm's first branch office, in Tampa. John passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Myrtis Louque Clees; a brother, Jim (Darlene) Clees and a sister, Joan Herrera; a nephew, Roberto Quinonez and three nieces, Carla (Jeff) Mulhollan, Jennifer and Sarah Clees; a great-nephew, Caleb Quinonez and a great-niece, Hazel Mulhollan. A private memorial will be held at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and interment will be at Island Pond Cemetery in Harwich, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Wilderness Society or to Save the Children.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019