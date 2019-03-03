WALKER, Robert John



Born July 14, 1957. Beloved son of Bob and Jackie (Spencer) Walker of Lithia, FL went to be with his Savior, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:20 pm. He leaves behind his daughter, Kimberly (Bill) Connelly; son, Robert John, Jr.; his sister, Cindy (Richard) Brislin; brother, Steven Walker. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Aiden, Billy, Semira, and Jenson Connelly. John put his all into whatever he did. He loved to fish in his spare time and was an avid reader. We wish to thank LifePath Hospice of Sun City, FL for their loving care. Donations can be made in John's name to LifePath Hospice 4200 W. Cypress St., Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607.



Serenity Meadows

