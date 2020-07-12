1/1
Robert Johnson
1939 - 2020
JOHNSON, Robert Leonard 80, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Denver, Colorado, died July 3, 2020. Born in Brush, Colorado, raised on the family ranch in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and a graduate of Fort Morgan High School, Bob was a meat cutter with grocery chain King Soopers in Denver, Colorado until his retirement at age 52 with 33 years service. Bob and his husband relocated to Florida in 1999. Bob had a passion for gardening, home remodeling, creating stained glass, helping others, and a love for his dogs over the years, including Shotze, Baijon, Galen, Jackson and Denver. One of Bob's greatest joys was to become a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather (Great Papa). Bob is survived by his beloved husband of over 40 years, Ray Bailey, of Clearwater FL; daughter, Carol (Chris) White of Sandusky OH; daughter-in-law, Donna Johnson of Orange City FL; two granddaughters, Lori (William Boyd) Johnson, of Springfield MO, and Kelsey White, of Nashville TN; two grandsons, Curt Johnson, of Orange City FL; and Grant White, of Sandusky OH; two great-granddaughters, Ella Rose Boyd and Alayna Rae Boyd, of Springfield MO; two brothers, Howard "Bud" Johnson of Fort Morgan CO, Ronald (Gloria) Johnson of Greeley CO; sister, Dalene (Daryl) Schump of Greeley CO; three brothers-in-law, Jason (Misty) Bailey Sr. of Webb City MO, Michael (Carla) Bailey of Leesville LA; Grady Bailey of Biloxi MS; sister-in-law Tammy Bailey of Biloxi MS; eight nephews Jarrod (Andrea) Johnson, Jeffrey (Nick Francone) Johnson, Tracy Lind, Ricky (Stacy) Lind, Sean (Tara) Bailey, Jason Bailey Jr., Blake Bailey, and Ace Bailey; and three nieces, Tammy Smith, Katelynn (Joe) Mock, and Hannah Bailey. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Margie (Hall) Johnson; daughter, Lorraine Louise Johnson; and two sons, Richard Dale Johnson, and Robert John Johnson. No services will be held. Burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver CO, will be scheduled at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275622070
