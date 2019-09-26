Robert JONES

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
JONES, Robert Chico 70, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sept. 17, 2019. He served in the USMC during the Vietnam era and was a member of the American Legion. He is survived by his son, Robert A. Jones (Natasha); daughter, Chiquita Jones; brother, Larry Jones; sister, Patricia Chavous; sister-in-law, Gwen Jones; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grand-children; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with Funeral service Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 pm, at Rock of Jesus Baptist Church, 3940 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019
