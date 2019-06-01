DOODY, Robert Joseph



"R.J." 76, of St. Petersburg, died May 25, 2019. He was an educator, counselor, human services professional, and volunteer. R.J.'s goal was to live a meaningful life, and he sought to enrich his community wherever he lived. R.J. was born in Pittsburgh, where he attended Duquesne University and received his bachelor's and master's degrees. He went on to the University of Pittsburgh for his PhD in Counselor Education and then began a long career in teaching and counseling. For several years, he was a family therapist for U.S. military personnel and their families stationed in Germany. He then moved to Florida to become Director of Training for the Pinellas County Juvenile Welfare Board, a position he held for 25 years. He also taught at Eckerd College in the Program for Experienced Learners. After his retirement, he dedicated many hours as a volunteer, mentor, and educator. He was especially proud of his association with Southeastern Guide Dogs, and his service on several resident committees at Westminster Shores, where he was named 2017 Volunteer of the Year. Survivors include his wife, Jane; brother, Bill Doody; daughter, Jennifer Doody; stepdaughter, Ann Maddox; and daughter-in-law, Jill Maddox; as well as many other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Westminster Shores Chapel at a later date. The family requests memorial donations be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, FL. Online condolences may be shared on R.J.'s tribute page at:



