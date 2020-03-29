Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert KEENAN. View Sign Service Information Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 (727)-376-7824 Send Flowers Obituary

KEENAN, Robert J. "Bob" 77, of Trinity, passed away on March 23, 2020. Bob was born in Troy, NY and grew up in the Albany area. He lived in Tampa for over 40 years. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army and spent his professional career in the food sales business, the majority with Sysco Foods Service. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Keenan and his stepson, Edward Malone (Mary Anne). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brett Malone (Karen), Matthew Malone (Emily), Ryan Malone, and Megan Malone; along with two great grandchildren, Zayden Malone and Dylan Malone; sister, Mary Jane Sinnott (Bill); sister-in-law, Margaret Keenan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jack Keenan. Bob was the current president of the Veterans Caucus of Pasco County, and former Vice Chair of the Hillsborough County Democratic Executive Party. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and current member of the Country Place Homeowners Association Board of Directors. He loved the Bucs, Lightning, and Rays. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, New Port Richey, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Honor Flight of West Central Florida.

