Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Keith HARTZELL Obituary
HARTZELL, Robert Keith

58, of Dunedin, FL, died on June 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, he moved to Largo, FL in 1975. He attended both Largo and Monroe Township High Schools. In 1980 he founded Guaranteed Carburetors in Largo. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hartzell Sr. and his brother, Todd Hartzell. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Ryan, Megan, and Conor; mother, Linda Feaster and Bruce (Bear) Shuerger; his step-mother, Bobbie O'Donovan-Lee (Mike); sister, Kim Nymeyer (Rick); brother, Troy Hartzell (Stacey) and 10 nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 12 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Clearwater. Please visit www.sylvanabbey.com for complete details, video tribute, and to share memories.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 2, 2019
