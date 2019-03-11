MURRAY, Robert Keith
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Keith MURRAY.
96, of University Village Inn, Tampa, Florida, died February 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn. He is survived by one son, William; and one brother, Richard from Tampa; also two daughters, Vicki from Philadelphia and Connie from Brooklyn. Dr. Murray was a History professor at Penn State University, an author of books and articles, and an avid ocean sailor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 11, 2019