Robert Kelly

KELLY D.O., Robert Henry passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in The Villages, Florida after a long illness. Dr. Kelly was a Board Certified Orthopedic surgeon who practiced in Pinellas County, Florida 1973-1997. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Clark) and children, Steven (Ruth) Kelly of Holmen, Wisconsin, John (Kay) Kelly of Sears, Michigan, Daryl Lynn (Ted) Van Horn of Norfolk, Virginia, Bridget Kelly of Henderson, Nevada, and Sean (Anke) Kelly of Anchorage, AK. He has six grandchildren, Clover and Conor of Michigan, Camron and Ryan Guttman of Nevada, Yul and Finn Kelly of Alaska. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Online sentiments may be shared at: www.Hiers-Baxley.com. Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
