KENNY, Robert
68, of New Port Richey, died June 4, 2019 from Hammond, IN. Robert and The Kenny family owned and operated World Wide Gifts in New Port Richey for 18 years. Survivors include brother, Bernard Richard Kenny, Temperance, MI., three nieces and nephews, Debra Roth, Dawn Meyer and Richard Kenny; and four great-nieces and nephews, Tyler and Austin Pier; Ashley and Cara Roth. There will be no public services. Robert will be laid to rest in North Meadowlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 22, 2019