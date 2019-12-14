Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert KIDNEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIDNEY, Robert F. died peacefully with loved ones at his side in the early hours of November 3, 2019, in Saint Petersburg, FL. He was the son of Floyd and Hattie Kidney, born December 4, 1933 in Salamanca, New York. Raised in Little Valley, New York, he graduated high school early and attended the University of Buffalo. He served in the US Army, where being posted in West Virginia left him wanting to see the rest of the world. After working as a copy boy for the Washington Post, he enrolled in the Thunderbird Institute of Foreign Trade, which led him to a career with the Eastman Kodak Company. Robert lived abroad in Panama, Peru, Spain, and worked as a General Manager for Kodak's operations in Lebanon, Greece, and Singapore. His life overseas brought him a wife, Nancy, two children, and the opportunity to explore Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. He formed strong friendships with people from all over the world, and maintained them throughout his life. In 1985 he settled in Rochester, NY, and some years later retired. Nancy's, career took them to San Jose, CA where he enjoyed his retirement. After Nancy passed away in 2013, Robert carried on five more years in their house, before moving to Saint Petersburg, to be closer to one of his sons. His quiet kindness, and sharp wit will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his twin sons, John, of Portland, OR and James, of Saint Petersburg, FL; nephew, Kenneth French, of Austin, TX; grandnieces, Melissa French and Sarah Markwardt; niece, Bev Webb, of Dallas, TX; grandnephew, Michael Davis, of Dallas, TX; grandnephew, David French, of Memphis, TN; grandniece, Lori French, of Doylestown, PA, and several great-grandnieces and nephew. He will be missed by his many friends across the globe, and long remembered for his respectful treatment of people, no matter where they were from, what they believed in, or how they made their living. A service celebrating his life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of San Jose, 1980 Hamilton Ave, San Jose, CA 95125. The service will begin at 1 pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to charities for Ovarian Cancer, and Alzheimer's/Parkinson's Disease in his name.

KIDNEY, Robert F. died peacefully with loved ones at his side in the early hours of November 3, 2019, in Saint Petersburg, FL. He was the son of Floyd and Hattie Kidney, born December 4, 1933 in Salamanca, New York. Raised in Little Valley, New York, he graduated high school early and attended the University of Buffalo. He served in the US Army, where being posted in West Virginia left him wanting to see the rest of the world. After working as a copy boy for the Washington Post, he enrolled in the Thunderbird Institute of Foreign Trade, which led him to a career with the Eastman Kodak Company. Robert lived abroad in Panama, Peru, Spain, and worked as a General Manager for Kodak's operations in Lebanon, Greece, and Singapore. His life overseas brought him a wife, Nancy, two children, and the opportunity to explore Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. He formed strong friendships with people from all over the world, and maintained them throughout his life. In 1985 he settled in Rochester, NY, and some years later retired. Nancy's, career took them to San Jose, CA where he enjoyed his retirement. After Nancy passed away in 2013, Robert carried on five more years in their house, before moving to Saint Petersburg, to be closer to one of his sons. His quiet kindness, and sharp wit will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his twin sons, John, of Portland, OR and James, of Saint Petersburg, FL; nephew, Kenneth French, of Austin, TX; grandnieces, Melissa French and Sarah Markwardt; niece, Bev Webb, of Dallas, TX; grandnephew, Michael Davis, of Dallas, TX; grandnephew, David French, of Memphis, TN; grandniece, Lori French, of Doylestown, PA, and several great-grandnieces and nephew. He will be missed by his many friends across the globe, and long remembered for his respectful treatment of people, no matter where they were from, what they believed in, or how they made their living. A service celebrating his life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of San Jose, 1980 Hamilton Ave, San Jose, CA 95125. The service will begin at 1 pm with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to charities for Ovarian Cancer, and Alzheimer's/Parkinson's Disease in his name. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 14, 2019

