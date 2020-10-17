Robert King

KING, Robert W. 77, of St. Petersburg passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Mr. King was born January 23, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was owner and operator of Reliable Auto Repair in St. Petersburg for 43 years. Mr. King was an avid fisherman, diver, and loved camping. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert D. King; grandson, Robert D. King II; parents, Willard and Helen Bordner King; and brother, Thomas Dunford. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Queida King; children, Kimberly King-Paris (Timothy), Robert M. Raday (Sintia), and Douglas W. Cleckner; grandchildren, Lauren, McKayla, Lindsey, Jessica, and Stephen; great-grandchildren, Camren and Ryland; siblings, Virginia Patton (Randy), Patricia Mastry (Rick), Charles Preston, James Dunford (Charlotte), and Kellie Pesola (Brian); and canine companions, Harley and Ginger. A graveside service will be held at 3 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Petersburg. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society
. Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, St. Petersburg is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial Park Funeral Home memorialparkfuneralhome.com