Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Heinchon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Heinchon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. Heinchon Obituary
HEINCHON, Robert L.

74, of St. Petersburg, died February 21, 2019 at home. A graduate of USF, he was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. After a career in banking, he retired as a Home Federal Savings and Loan Officer. He is survived by a daughter, Tara Heinchon Arnett of New Jersey, and two sons, Navy Master Chief Scott Heinchon of Virginia, Shawn Heinchon of North Carolina. He is also survived by his six beautiful grandchildren. Services will be held at the Bay Pines National Cemetery at 10:30 am, on Monday, March 4. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion Post 273, Madeira Beach. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fisher House at Bay Pines, c/o American Legion Post 273.

Alife Tribute-Largo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
Download Now