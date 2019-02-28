|
HEINCHON, Robert L.
74, of St. Petersburg, died February 21, 2019 at home. A graduate of USF, he was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. After a career in banking, he retired as a Home Federal Savings and Loan Officer. He is survived by a daughter, Tara Heinchon Arnett of New Jersey, and two sons, Navy Master Chief Scott Heinchon of Virginia, Shawn Heinchon of North Carolina. He is also survived by his six beautiful grandchildren. Services will be held at the Bay Pines National Cemetery at 10:30 am, on Monday, March 4. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion Post 273, Madeira Beach. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fisher House at Bay Pines, c/o American Legion Post 273.
Alife Tribute-Largo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019