STONE, Robert L. "Buzz"
|
85, of Tampa, Florida, passed away March 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Frances (Grob) Stone; four children, Scott, Leanne, John, Christopher; and grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Buzz worked as a Certified Public Accountant. Controller and Special Counsel during his career.
Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Oldsmar
6802 Silver Mill Drive
(813) 814-4444
www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2019