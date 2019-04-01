Robert L. "Buzz" Stone

STONE, Robert L. "Buzz"

85, of Tampa, Florida, passed away March 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet Frances (Grob) Stone; four children, Scott, Leanne, John, Christopher; and grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Buzz worked as a Certified Public Accountant. Controller and Special Counsel during his career.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2019
bullet University of Illinois bullet Indiana University
