LAWSON, Robert "Bob" 78, of Seminole passed away April 1, 2020 at Largo Medical Center. Bob is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Rob (Lori), David, Nicole Nunez (Eddie); and grandchildren, Kyle, Ashley, Shelby, Malina and Nathaniel; and three great-grandchildren. Bob was a loving husband, dad, son and very loving Papa. His wife, children, family and friends will miss him terribly. He was the light for many of us, always there to help a person in need. Bob loved to play with his grandchildren and make wooden toys for them. He also loved his Tuesday night bowling league at Liberty Lane and especially enjoyed woodworking in his garage workshop. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Noonan Foundation https://www.teamnoonan.org/ Memorial Service details are pending at this time. Please check for updated schedule at gardensanctuaryfunerals.com Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020