LEWELLYN, Robert Lee
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee "Bob" LEWELLYN.
"Bob" passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He loved his family, fiance;e, and friends. He was born to Jack Irister Lewellyn and Helen Smith Lewellyn August 19, 1958 in Venice, Florida. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, Donna Marie Lewellyn, brothers, Jack Lamar Lewellyn and David Jefferson Lewellyn. He is survived by his fiance;e, Rebekah Paz; Rebekah's son, Ryan; son, Zachary; sister, Deanna Horn; Deanna's son, Brian; and his twin brother, Albert Leslie Lewellyn; sister-in-law, Terri; Albert and Terri's children, Christina, Lindsey, and Jack, as well as many cousins and friends. He knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He was always ready with a smile and a joke, even if he was not well. He never met a stranger, always ready to help, even if he was busy he would help you. He was honest, optimistic, and hard working. He loved to fish on his boat in the Gulf. He will be missed. Visitation and service will be held at Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, 110 N. MacDill Ave. Tampa, Florida 33609 Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2-4 pm.
Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay, Inc.
110 N Macdill
Tampa, FL 33609
813-957-2669
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019