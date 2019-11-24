|
LEVESQUE, Robert R. "Rocket Guy Bob" 81, of Hudson, FL passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019. Robert was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to Romeo and Eva Levesque May 17, 1938. He was self-employed and the owner-operator of a local Marina for many years. He was a Catholic by faith and was a member with the Hudson Beach and Yacht Club. Robert was predeceased by a son, Daniel Levesque. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Annette Levesque; son, Marc Levesque (Ann Marie); and many close friends and acquaintances that will miss him dearly. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 1 pm, at Grace Memorial Gardens, Hudson, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019