LEWIS, Robert Jack Jr. 67, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, passed away, Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Winchester, Tennessee and has been a resident of Florida since January 1954. He was a disabled veteran in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Jack enjoyed painting, art, and reading. He made serving the Lord his life's work and helping others. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Sr. Jack leaves behind, his mother, Betty Blocher; two daughters, Donna and Joanna; sister, Deborah; three brothers, Tony, Joe, and Marc; three grandchildren, Sabrina, Alyssa and Vinny. Loyless Funeral Home



