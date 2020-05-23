Robert Lewis
LEWIS, Robert Jack Jr. 67, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, passed away, Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Winchester, Tennessee and has been a resident of Florida since January 1954. He was a disabled veteran in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Jack enjoyed painting, art, and reading. He made serving the Lord his life's work and helping others. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Sr. Jack leaves behind, his mother, Betty Blocher; two daughters, Donna and Joanna; sister, Deborah; three brothers, Tony, Joe, and Marc; three grandchildren, Sabrina, Alyssa and Vinny. Loyless Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
