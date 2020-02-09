LOCHNER, Robert W. Jr. 82, died January 4, 2020, after years' long illness of Parkinson's Disease. Formerly of St. Petersburg, Bob graduated from Boca Ciega High School and The University of Florida with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and spent his career in the Department of Defense as an Aerospace Engineer. Survivors include his wife, Naomi; sister, Linda Irwin; sons, Bobby (Cheryl), Jeff (Sandi); stepson, Alex (Christina); stepdaughter, Renee; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews. A memorial service was held in Altamonte Springs. Celebration of Life will be held in St. Petersburg, February 9, 2020. In honor of Bob's life, please make any donations to Parkinson's Research Charities.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020