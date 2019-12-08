|
LUNAY, Robert D "Bob" 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Bob is survived by his three children, Sherry Carson, Scott (Aurelia) Lunay and Stephen (Susan) Lunay; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends with a reception will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6-8 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home ,2201 Dr MLK St N. Visit the family's online guestbook at : www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019