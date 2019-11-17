|
|
It is with a completely broken heart and a devastated family, that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert (Bob) Michael Ficarro. He passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at age 64. He was born in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, on March 26, 1955. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Ann; brothers, Ben, Chuck, and Mike; children, Jessica, Meghan, Alex, and Tristan; and granddaughter, Aaray. Please see the full obituary and arrangement details at www.dobiesfuneralhome.com.
Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019