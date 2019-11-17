Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Robert M. Ficarro


1955 - 2019
Robert M. Ficarro Obituary
It is with a completely broken heart and a devastated family, that we announce the unexpected passing of Robert (Bob) Michael Ficarro. He passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at age 64. He was born in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, on March 26, 1955. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Ann; brothers, Ben, Chuck, and Mike; children, Jessica, Meghan, Alex, and Tristan; and granddaughter, Aaray. Please see the full obituary and arrangement details at www.dobiesfuneralhome.com.
Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019
