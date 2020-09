MAREK, Robert W. 83, of Holiday, passed away peacefully August 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; and son, Daniel. Robert enjoyed his days working as a nurseryman for the cities of Clearwater and Largo, and he especially enjoyed his days teaching wood-carving. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southern Pines nursing home, or a charity of your choice . Curlew Hills Funeral Home