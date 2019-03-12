MONTEMAYOR, Robert Mark "Mark"
64, of Toccoa, GA, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 of a heart attack at home. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Montemayor; and his parents, Roberto and Katherine Virginia Montemayor. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Leslie Harris Montemayor; his daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Thomas Boynton; son, Greg Montemayor; and daughters, Anne Montemayor, Marilyn Montemayor; grandchild, Charlotte Boynton; sister and brother-in-law, Lydia Montemayor and Henry Ehrman; and his sister, Delia Montemayor. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, on Monday, March 18, at Byar's Funeral Home in Cumming, GA.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2019