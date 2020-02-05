Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert MARKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARKS, Robert Walter "The Robb" 54, left for "church" without us on Jan. 23, 2020 at his home in Seminole, Florida. He is survived by his mom, Mary Marks; mother, Rose Brann; sister, Victoria Sharp; brother, Tra Poole; daughter, Molly (Gary) Baumbeck; stepdaughter, Kristina Zittel; four grandsons, Jackson, Graysen, Easton and Colsen; loving family members and extended family residing in Florida and Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald "Jerry" Marks; former wife, Cheryl Marks; and the absolute love of his life, Eileen Zittel. Robb was born in St. Petersburg, FL on August 29, 1965. Born and raised in the Sunshine State, he would say "he was right where we left him". If Robb wasn't at work with his U-Haul family, then you may find him out on the water fishing with Mark and the guys. He had a huge heart, a wild sense of humor and gave life his all and more. Please join us in celebrating Robb's life February 9, 2020, 1-5 pm at Civitan Beach House, 18604 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores, FL 33785.

