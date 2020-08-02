1/
Robert MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN, Robert 65, died July 13, 2020 after a long, fierce battle with renal failure and 14 plus years of dialysis. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Kim; eight children; 10 grandchildren; two great- grand children; and other relatives and friends. Bobby worked many years for Jimmy's Sod where he met and maintained many friends. A small service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. We will miss you forever, Bobby, and are so grateful that you will suffer no more.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved