Robert MARTIN

MARTIN, Robert 65, died July 13, 2020 after a long, fierce battle with renal failure and 14 plus years of dialysis. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Kim; eight children; 10 grandchildren; two great- grand children; and other relatives and friends. Bobby worked many years for Jimmy's Sod where he met and maintained many friends. A small service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. We will miss you forever, Bobby, and are so grateful that you will suffer no more.



