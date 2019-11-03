MATHEWS, Robert Lee "Bob" 86, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He had looked forward to the heavenly reunion with his beloved bride, Carolyn, since her passing in November 2017. Bob and Carolyn married on June 25, 1960 in Detroit, MI, and relocated to Seminole, FL in 1972, where he was the owner/operator of Kwikie Printing for over 30 years. In 2005, the Mathews retired to Sun City Texas in Georgetown. In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mildred Mathews; and brother, Nick, as well as father and mother-in-law, John and Wendell Drummond; and brother-in-law, David Drummond. He is survived by his daughter, Joy of St. Petersburg, FL; son, Russell; daughter-in-law, Sandy; and beloved grandchildren, Michael and Mikayla, all of LaPorte, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Paul Brown of Asheville, NC; sister-in-law, Maggie Drummond of Colorado Springs, CO; and sister-in-law, Marianne Drummond of Leander, TX; a niece and four nephews, and their families; along with other extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Northside Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, November 9 at 11 am to celebrate a life well-lived. A second service will be held at a later date in Georgetown, TX.

