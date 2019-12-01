McDONALD, Robert Leland "Robbie" began his life in St. Louis, MO on February 20, 1951 and soon after he moved to Tampa where he lived the remainder of his life. Besides being an attorney, Robbie was first and foremost a father of two daughters, Kathryn Whittaker and Jenny Buck, a loving fiancé to Ann Thomas, and a brother to his surviving sisters, Sandy Chase, Susie McDonald, Joanne Cone, and Mary Bracewell. Besides being an amazing father, fiancé, brother, and grandfather he was a loyal friend, voracious reader, and a lover of music. Sadly his life ended on November 24, 2019. We will celebrate his life at Cappy's Pizzeria on Florida Ave. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019