Robert McMULLEN

McMULLEN, Robert T. "Bob" 60, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 surrounded by his siblings. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Tom and Margaret; and is survived by his siblings, Karen Fehr, Michael (Mickey), Peggy Gonzalez (Bryan) and Bryan (Lynn) of CA; nephews, Clayton, William, Gabe, and Jameson; nieces, Jordan and Sydney. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Ralph Fehr III Memorial Scholarship, HTTPS://giving.usf.edu/
where/usf-Tampa/Engineering Fund #220132. Gonzalez Funeral Home