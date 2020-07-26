1/1
Robert McMULLEN
McMULLEN, Robert T. "Bob" 60, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 surrounded by his siblings. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Tom and Margaret; and is survived by his siblings, Karen Fehr, Michael (Mickey), Peggy Gonzalez (Bryan) and Bryan (Lynn) of CA; nephews, Clayton, William, Gabe, and Jameson; nieces, Jordan and Sydney. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Ralph Fehr III Memorial Scholarship, HTTPS://giving.usf.edu/ where/usf-Tampa/Engineering Fund #220132. Gonzalez Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
8139311833
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
My heart goes out to the McMullen family - Bobby was always a life force and never will be forgotten.
Pamela Yado
Classmate
