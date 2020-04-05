Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert MEEKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEEKER, Robert A. 88, formerly of Clearwater, passed away on April 2, 2020 and is now reunited with the love of his life, Marlene. He was born the son of Henry and Myrtle Meeker in Johnson City, NY in 1931. Bob is survived by his son, Dr. Ron Meeker (Mary) of Vestal, NY; his daughter, Debbie McCarthy (Jerry) of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Jackie Powers (Sean) of Charlotte, NC; David Bronson of Charlotte, NC, Bailey Meeker (Mike Schwemmer) of Columbus, OH, Dr. Austin Meeker of Philadelphia, PA; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dick Pugh (Judy) of Charlton, MA. Bob was a graduate of Johnson City HS and Broome Tech. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed by IBM and was a Quarter Century Club member. Bob enjoyed connecting with others around the world as an amateur radio operator. Fishing and photography were among his other pursuits. He was also an excellent pianist. Bob and Marlene moved to Clearwater, FL in 1986 and spent many happy years in retired "paradise" together until Marlene's death in 2010. He spent the last several years of his life living with his daughter and son-in-law in Charlotte. The family will hold a private service in Clearwater.

MEEKER, Robert A. 88, formerly of Clearwater, passed away on April 2, 2020 and is now reunited with the love of his life, Marlene. He was born the son of Henry and Myrtle Meeker in Johnson City, NY in 1931. Bob is survived by his son, Dr. Ron Meeker (Mary) of Vestal, NY; his daughter, Debbie McCarthy (Jerry) of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Jackie Powers (Sean) of Charlotte, NC; David Bronson of Charlotte, NC, Bailey Meeker (Mike Schwemmer) of Columbus, OH, Dr. Austin Meeker of Philadelphia, PA; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dick Pugh (Judy) of Charlton, MA. Bob was a graduate of Johnson City HS and Broome Tech. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed by IBM and was a Quarter Century Club member. Bob enjoyed connecting with others around the world as an amateur radio operator. Fishing and photography were among his other pursuits. He was also an excellent pianist. Bob and Marlene moved to Clearwater, FL in 1986 and spent many happy years in retired "paradise" together until Marlene's death in 2010. He spent the last several years of his life living with his daughter and son-in-law in Charlotte. The family will hold a private service in Clearwater. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close