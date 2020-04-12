MILLER, Robert G. 75, gained his wings to join Jesus March 23, 2020. He left this earth peacefully, joining many loving family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pam; children, Johnnie (Jeannette), Lisa (Pasha), Julie, and Avery; grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Alyssa, Savannah, Adrian, Chase, and Sydney; many loving family members and friends. Bobby was an army Vietnam veteran 1st infantry Big Red One. He loved his family more than life. We will forever miss his "I love you more" and great sense of humor. He will forever be missed. Service will be decided later due to COVID-19.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020