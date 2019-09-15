MITCHELL, Robert E. Sr. Bob passed away August 14, 2019 at 78 years old. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Marjorie; and four children, Robert Jr. and Sandra, Ron and Cheryn, Rick and Tracy, Randy and Beth. He is missed by his grandchildren, Marissa and Trey, Logan, Hannah, and Reid, Rayland and Maci, Ryan and Randi. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge. He spent his lifetime hunting and fishing. He instilled this in his children. He was a retired police officer with the Melbourne police department. He retired at the rank of Captain. His second career was as a Healthcare Risk Manager, retiring in Gainesville, Florida. He loved cruising and he and Marjorie cruised often. He will be laid to rest at Bay Pines Cemetary.

