MORAVICK, Robert Francis 71, passed away August 6, 2019. He was born April 30, 1948 in Mount Kisco, NY. Robert graduated from Fox Lane High School and Franklin and Marshall University. Robert was a longtime teacher at Tyrone Middle School in St. Petersburg. Robert was a published author, realtor and antique collector. Robert is survived by his son, Adam (Margo) and daughter, Laura; his grandchildren, Kori, Elijah, Rodney, Josiah, Clate, Luke; and one great-grandchild, Teegan. Robert enjoyed reading, writing, family genealogy and talking politics. He will be missed by all that knew him, especially his family. A family remembrance will be planned at a later date. Robert was kind and generous and a loving father and grandfather and was affectionately known as Poppy. www.mohnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019