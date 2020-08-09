Robert MORGAN

MORGAN, Robert L. 93, went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home under Hospice and his family's care. Born in Tampa, April 22, 1927 to Rufus and Ruth Morgan, he was a lifelong Florida resident. Mr. Morgan served in the Coast Guard during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He attended University of Florida, graduating with a degree in pharmacology and was a pharmacist for 50 years. Mr. Morgan was always an active church member, most recently at Spring Life Methodist Church of Spring Hill. He and his wife, Jini, who has predeceased him, had a love of music and were members of the choir. Because of Bob's love for the youth of his church, he took the opportunity to minister to them as an advisor and mentor. Bob and Jini loved to travel and had many adventures together seeing the world. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, and a dear friend to many. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Tripp and husband, Jim; Beth McEwen and husband, Bob; Mark Bruyn and wife, Susan; Rick Bruyn and wife, Katie; Sherry Reeder and husband, Doug; one niece; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Monday, Aug. 10, 1-3 pm, with service to follow at Brewer & Sons, 4450 US 19, Spring Hill. (352) 596-4991 www.brewerfuneral.com