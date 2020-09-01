Robert MORRIS

MORRIS, Robert Nelson "Bob" of Temple Terrace, was born September 5, 1926 and died August 26, 2020. He was born on his grandfather's farm at Rocky Hill, Kentucky the oldest child of Ralph P. and Myrtle G. Morris. After graduating from the University of Kentucky he taught agriculture to veterans in Barren County before meeting and marrying his wife of 56 years, Mary E. (Galloway) Morris. After her death in 2008 he married Geraldine, widow of Sam Steward, in 2010. The couple had introduced Bob and Mary at a July 4 picnic in 1950. Bob is survived by Geraldine; sons, Robert M. "Myke" (Julie), Marcus A. "Marc" (Ruth), and Timothy R. "Tim" (Trisha), 11 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Carroll R. Morris (Jane) and sisters, Freida Webb (James) and Betty Barnett. His greatest joy was to serve the saints at the Temple Terrace church of Christ as one of the pastors for 41 years and to see his children and grandchildren follow his example in service to God. Bob and Mary Morris moved to Temple Terrace in 1953 where he became the County 4-H Agent and soon after, the agricultural lending officer at the First National Bank of Tampa beginning a 45 year career in agricultural banking. A Florida newspaper once called Bob Morris "The Banker with Muddy Boots" because of his hands-on involvement with the agricultural community. Devoting much of his own time in the service of Florida agriculture, he was active for almost half a century working at the local and state level to help farmers, growers, and ranchers improve their products, marketing, and credit. While educating Florida agriculturists on ways to keep credit institutions interested in the agriculture industry, he labored tirelessly to keep credit sources available to agriculture. He was a member of the Hillsborough County Extension Overall Advisory Council for 25 years, serving many years as Treasurer. He worked to reinforce the importance of County Extension and Hillsborough County agriculture to members of local government. To further promote local agricultural interests, he worked with many farm organizations, including the Florida and Hillsborough Cattlemen's Association, Hillsborough and Florida Farm Bureau, Florida Association of Conservation District Supervisors, and community groups including state and local chambers of commerce. He was also a long time member and President of the Florida Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He was one of the three originators of the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame serving at various times as President, Treasurer, and Historian. He is the only Floridian inducted into the Soil Conservation Society of America, an international organization. Morris was the first banker in Florida to make loans to 4-H and FFA members to purchase steers for their projects. He went to many a 4-H summer camp to explain the importance of financial records and to give instruction on basic record keeping. He always took several rolls of "free samples" from the bank so that the campers would be impressed with the subject. His many awards include Who's Who in Agricultural Banking, 1966; Florida Governor's Award in Soil Conservation, 1967; Agriculturist of the Year, Florida Association of County Extension Agents, 1997; President's Award, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, 1980. He was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2004. Some men's monuments are in marble or bronze that can be demolished by the hateful hordes. Bob Morris's monuments are in the hearts of his family and many friends and these shall endure. The family will receive friends for visitation, Monday, September 7, 2020 between 10 and 11 am at Blount & Curry Funeral Home At Garden Of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden Of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Florida College Scholarship Fund, Temple Terrace, Florida. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/robert-morris-9327905