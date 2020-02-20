Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert MULLEN. View Sign Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Send Flowers Obituary

MULLEN, Robert Louis passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. Born in Burlington, WI, on July 26, 1931, Bob was brother to four siblings and graduated from the University of Notre Dame. Faithfully dedicated to the service and counseling of those in need, Bob worked for the Hillsborough County Health Department for almost two decades before moving to Maryland with his family in 1981. He received his Master's in Counseling from Shippensburg University and conducted treatment and counseling work with Washington County Judicial services until his retirement, when he and his wife, Marian returned to Tampa. Bob was a founding Board Member of Trinity Café, a free restaurant program that has unconditionally served more than 1.7 million meals with love, care, dignity, and respect to those in need. He also helped countless others by sharing his experience, strength, and hope through his 39 years of continuous sobriety as a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. A true and faithful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he is survived by son, Robert A. Mullen; two grandchildren, Sarah and Claire; and his brother, Tom. A visitation will take place Thursday, February 20, 5-7 pm, at Gonzalez Funeral Home (7209 N. Dale Mabry), funeral Mass, 10 am, Friday, February 21, at Christ the King Catholic Church (821 S. Dale Mabry), and interment at Garden of Memories.

