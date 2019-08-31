Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert MUNROE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MUNROE, Robert R. 80, died Aug. 25, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. Bob grew up in Wilmington, NC. After graduating with a Liberal Arts degree from Wilmington College in 1959, he joined the Navy and rose to Aviation Electronics Technician Third Class. In 1963, he transferred to the U.S Naval Reserve in Wilmington, NC. Bob married his wife, Betty in 1963 and began his career at IBM. They had three children and moved to Wake Forest, NC. Then the family moved to Colorado for four years and again moved in 1979 to settle in Safety Harbor, FL. During this time, he was very industrious and handy, building family homes at these locations and fully restoring a 1901 Colonial home. After 35 years with IBM, he took early retirement. Looking for something fun to do, he became the manager of a wine distribution warehouse. He loved it and enjoyed learning about wines. After this, he really did retire and moved to Ocala, FL. He jumped into all the activities his new community offered. He especially loved playing and teaching Pickleball, dining out with the ROMEO club and riding around in his golf cart. Bob was always a man on the go, upbeat, charismatic and funny. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty; children, David, Darrell and Robin. His sister, Bess; two granddaughters and nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation in his honor.

MUNROE, Robert R. 80, died Aug. 25, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. Bob grew up in Wilmington, NC. After graduating with a Liberal Arts degree from Wilmington College in 1959, he joined the Navy and rose to Aviation Electronics Technician Third Class. In 1963, he transferred to the U.S Naval Reserve in Wilmington, NC. Bob married his wife, Betty in 1963 and began his career at IBM. They had three children and moved to Wake Forest, NC. Then the family moved to Colorado for four years and again moved in 1979 to settle in Safety Harbor, FL. During this time, he was very industrious and handy, building family homes at these locations and fully restoring a 1901 Colonial home. After 35 years with IBM, he took early retirement. Looking for something fun to do, he became the manager of a wine distribution warehouse. He loved it and enjoyed learning about wines. After this, he really did retire and moved to Ocala, FL. He jumped into all the activities his new community offered. He especially loved playing and teaching Pickleball, dining out with the ROMEO club and riding around in his golf cart. Bob was always a man on the go, upbeat, charismatic and funny. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty; children, David, Darrell and Robin. His sister, Bess; two granddaughters and nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation in his honor. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close