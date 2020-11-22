1/1
Robert Omoth
1930 - 2020
OMOTH, Robert Edwin "B0b" 90, of Tarpon Springs, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Bob was born May 19, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN. to Edwin J. and Ada (Jenkins) Omoth. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara J. (Swenson), daughters Nancy Metzger (Randy) and Pamela Postiglione (James), and grandchildren, William, Justin, Morgan, Garrett, and Natalie. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and twin brother, Jerry. Bob graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed as an aerospace engineer for over 20 years and contributed to both the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, then ended his career as an adored manager in the defense business. Bob loved the BWCA and spent his summers in the company of his family on Gunflint Lake. After retirement Bob took on the role of president of the Gunflint Lake Homeowners Association and shortly thereafter became the president of the Coventry Homeowners Association in Florida. He was always busy with one task or another. He even dabbled in website development for his Florida neighborhood. Bob remained active throughout his life, driving, walking, reading, and spending time with his family. He was known for his witty sense of humor, patience, and positive outlook. He was a loving husband, and wonderful father and grandfather. We are all blessed to have had him in our lives. He will be dearly missed. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Friends of the Boundary Waters or American Cancer Society.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
