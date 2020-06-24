Robert ORANGE

ORANGE, Robert W. "Bob" 58, passed away June 14, 2020 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. "Bob" to his friends and "Bobby" to his family, he was born in Richmond, VA and moved to St. Petersburg in 1971. He had no choice; he was nine years old. It was okay, Florida had lots of places to fish with his dad and his "close as a brother", double first cousin, Greg. He was a pest to his big sister but grew into a man she admired. He loved his mom and spent the last 30 years caring for her, since his dad passed away in June 1990. Early jobs included working for Captain Hubbard. He became lifelong friends with many co-workers, Rick, Carl, Alan, Martin, and many more. Bob spent the last 18 years at Life Fitness, as a Field Service Technical Specialist, he serviced the Southeast U.S., Bermuda, and the Caribbean. He was truly a Master of all trades. It was his pleasure to assist all, from laying tile, to building fences, to putting up hurricane shutters - he was there when you needed him. Bob inherited the Orange family sense of humor, same as his dad; his uncle, Linwood; and his aunt, Edna. He was quick witted and always had a hilarious "come back". Bob attended Dixie Hollins High, where he met his wife. Married 40 years, he loved and adored his wife, Lorrie. Predeceased by his father, Andrew "Lee"; and many very special grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Bob is survived by mother, Betty L (Lynam); wife, Lorrie C (Eastridge); daughter, Charlotte Simmons (Howard); grandchildren, Danny Orange, Howie, Zoe, Ariel, and Alana Simmons; son, Michael W. (Pam); grandchildren, Katrina, Caitlin, Ashley, Mikaela, and Cole Orange; sister, Barbara Rosenke-Sweeney (Shawn); nephews, Chris Rosenke, Jason, and Ryan Sweeney; and so many family and friends who will miss him. Family extends gratitude to all who cared for Bob for two years. A Special Thank You to: Pasadena Community Dr. Post, Tampa General Dr. Rinde-Hoffman, and the amazing TGH VAD and Heart Transplant Teams. Special appreciation and affection for Susan, Joe, and Jeanette.Thank you to all family, friends, co-workers for all your thoughts and prayers.In lieu of flowers, and if desired, you may donate to one of the three hospitals who cared for Bob: Tampa General Heart Transplant, Brooks Neuro Rehab Jacksonville FL, or Emory University Heart Failure. Arrangements by Neptune Society Atlanta, GA. Memorial to be announced.



