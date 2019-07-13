Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. "Bob" COLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLE, Judge Robert P. "Bob"



as he put it, "finally ran out of gas," July 8, 2019.



Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christine Joslyn Cole; sons, Brian and Michael; daughter, Colleen Crabbe; daughter-in-law Julie; and son-in-law, Nathan Crabbe as well as four grandchildren, Ethan, Finn, Kate, and Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold G. and Patricia Hennessey Cole, and his son, Sean.



Bob graduated from St. Petersburg High, St. Petersburg Junior College, Univ. of South Florida and Stetson Law School. He served as an Assistant State Attorney for many years and was appointed in 1991 to be a County Judge in Pasco by Gov. Lawton Chiles, serving 21 years on the bench.



As a judge he was known to be down to earth and fair, and enjoyed mentoring new lawyers. Anyone who met him has their own Judge Cole story.



Bob was a veteran of Vietnam and especially enjoyed getting together with his friends in the 231st Trans Co. while drinking a beer and telling a few lies. He hoped that they will hoist a beer for him when they get together.



Bob lived a fortunate life and had a wonderful, loving wife, three great children who knew hugs and kisses were always important. Bob will miss his sisters Peg, Susie, and Mary and numerous nieces and nephews. His grandchildren, his greatest gifts, made him smile.



His family is overwhelmed and honored by the outpouring of love and know his friends meant the world to him. A celebration of life to be scheduled for August in Dade City, date to be determined. We look forward to years of sharing memories of Bob with you all.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the .

