PARKER, Robert "Bob"



67, sailed into the sunset on February 4, 2019.Bob grew up in Miami, Florida and attended North Miami High School. He attended the University of Tampa on a football scholarship before transferring to USF, where he earned his bachelor's degree from the College of Business Administration.



After college, Bob moved to Jacksonville and worked as a sales representative for Abbott Labs for 25 years. He was a contributing board member and president of the Jacksonville Sportsman's Club. During this time he helped develop a program for at-risk youth to promote a drug-free lifestyle. Along the way he made many lifelong friendships. In 2004 he moved to New Tampa where he met his wife, Laurie. Their first date was a $2.00 meal at Outback Steak House. In 2008 Laurie and Bob purchased their first home in Heritage Isles, where he served as HOA president for seven years. Last year, they found their perfect home in Feather Sound. They loved the community and surroundings.



Bob had many hobbies and passions including, his dog, Lucy; fishing, shooting, especially sporting clays (he was a certified instructor who excelled at teaching young people about gun safety); vacationing with his wife and daughter; listening to music Laurie introduced him to and attending concerts; and making breakfast for Laurie and driving her to and from work every day.



His favorite day would be spent on Cabbage Key, where he and Laurie were married. Every Friday night was date night, and Bob and Laurie enjoyed trying new places for dinner. Bob was the kind of man whom everyone would want as a husband and partner, or as a father, or a friend. He had a huge and loving heart and an active mind, and was constantly working to improve the lives and well-being of his family and those in his community. Bob believed deeply in things like patriotism, citizenship, personal responsibility, a strong work ethic, and community service. And although he had steadfast opinions, he was always respectful of the thoughts and views of others, and got along with people of all belief systems. This gave him a wide circle of friends and acquaintances, all of whom are in great shock and are mourning the loss of a very special man.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and James and his brother, Donald. He is survived by his beloved wife, Laurie and daughter, Alyssa; brother, Jim and Jim's wife, Joyce; his nieces and nephews, James, Kathy, Michael and Alicia, and countless loving friends.



Bob will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community. Once, when asked what he wanted to be remembered for he said, "That I loved my girls, and it was a good life."



Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at Feather Sound Church, 13880 Feather Sound Drive, Clearwater, FL 33762 at 2 pm. Immediately following, there will be a gathering of family and friends in the Fellowship Hall on Church grounds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Feather Sound Church for their support and counsel.

13880 Feather Sound Dr

Clearwater, FL 33762

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019

