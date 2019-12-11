Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert PATTERSON. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Visitation 10:00 AM Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PATTERSON, Robert Quentin "Bob" 66 years old of Tampa, FL, went home to be with his lord on December 5, 2019. He was a loving brother, uncle, granduncle and cousin. He was a faithful Christian and attended Seminole Heights Baptist Church. His faith was unswerving. His presence made every life he touched better for having known him. He was a loving and generous friend, coworker and disciple of Jesus. He was born on April 6, 1953 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and is predeceased by his mother, Deloris Ruth Zimmerman Patterson and his father, Donald Morrell Patterson. He is survived by his sisters, Faye (Rich) Ciccotto and Carole Patterson; his brother, John Patterson; his nephew, Ron Coughlin; his niece, Whitney Patterson and his grandniece and nephew, Dylan Coughlin and Van Coughlin; all of whom he loved greatly and who loved him. He grew up in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and graduated from Gateway Senior High School, Class of 1971. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Edinboro State University of Pennsylvania. Robert worked as a teacher for the Hillsborough Public School System and retired after 31 years. Improving the lives and futures of kids from sometimes challenging backgrounds, gave him so much satisfaction. He cared greatly and always remembered his students. Before that, he taught in an American School in Guatemala and was fluent in Spanish. After retirement, he worked part time at Eastside Animal Feed in Seffner, FL. Robert loved making memories and sharing his love and caring with his, family, friends and the community. His kindness, humility and his humanity will be remembered by all who met him. Services will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Blount & Curry at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. The family will receive friends at 10 am with the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11 am, officiated by Pastor Brant Adams of Seminole Heights Baptist Church. It is the family's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations are made in his honor to the Seminole Heights Baptist Church, 801 Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33604. E

