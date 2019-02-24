HORST, Robert Paul
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul HORST.
84, of Denton, TX passed away February 13, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife of 28 years Joanne Horst; his daughter, Jolan Falk; son-in-law, Bradley; and his brothers, Jim and Don. He was a brilliant entrepreneur and innovator in technology. Bob was an accomplished golfer, sailor, and photographer. A celebration of his life will be held in Clearwater Beach, FL this spring.
Denton Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs
120 S Carroll Blvd
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-2214
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019